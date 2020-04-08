|
|
ADRIAN - Carlene L. Gentz, age 69, of Adrian, passed away on April 5, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital following a courageous battle with leukemia.
She was born on March 24, 1951, in Lapeer, Mich., to Carl and Evelyn (Verran) Lamphier. On Jan. 9, 1976, in Adrian, Carlene married Duane D. Gentz and he survives.
Carlene started her career as a Beautician, later going to work for an eye doctor as an Optician before retiring. She was a member of the Adrian V.F.W. Post 1584 Auxiliary. Carlene enjoyed taking cruises with her husband, cross-stitching, looming, knitting and diamond painting.
In addition to her husband and her father, Carlene is survived by her three children, Michelle Ward of Tipton, Brent (Pam) Ward of Adrian, and Melissa (Ryan) Sanderson of Gaylord; one brother, David Lamphier of Adrian; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother.
Per Carlene's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial donations can be given to (www.lls.org). Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020