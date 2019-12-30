|
ONSTED - Carol A. McIntyre, age 74, of Onsted died on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.
She was born March 6, 1945, in Adrian to Henry and Irene (Staup) Van Nieuwenhze. On Feb. 17, 1968, she married David McIntyre in Palmyra. He preceded her in death on March 28, 1983. Carol had been employed by Bank of Lenawee as Assistant Branch Manager. She had been employed by Bank of Lenawee for 46 years. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren. Carol had been a member of the Palmyra Presbyterian Church and BPW, Business and Professional Women's Club.
Carol is survived by two daughters, Michelle McIntyre of Potterville, Mich., and Delinda Wilson of Sault Ste. Marie; three grandchildren, Anthony DiSano, Calvin (Kara) Wilson, and Alexander Wilson; a brother, Robert (Nancy) VanNieuwenhze of Jasper; and a sister-in-law, Sallie VanNieuwenhze of Sylvania, Ohio. In addition to her husband, David, she was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Wayne VanNieuwenhze.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Country Woods Assisted Living and also Sparrow Hospital for all of the kindness that was shown to their mother, Carol during her final days.
Visitation for Carol will be held on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with Lester Guest officiating. Burial will be in Palmyra Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Palmyra Presbyterian Church or to the . Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Dec. 30, 2019