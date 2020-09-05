BLISSFIELD - Carol Ann Burgermeister, 82, of Blissfield died Wednesday evening, Sept. 3, 2020, at Blissfield Place.
She was born Oct. 31, 1937, at home in Deerfield to George and Marjorie Wandt (Raitz) Crunkilton.
Carol graduated from Deerfield High School in 1955. She then attended Eastern Michigan University where she earned a master's degree in education. She taught business at Deerfield and Blissfield schools for 30 years, although her first job was at Rev Co in Deerfield as a secretary.
Carol was very talented in multiple crafts, including quilting, painting, pencil art and basket making, listing just a few.
On Nov. 17, 1974, she married Edward "Duke" Burgermeister at St. Peter the Apostle Church in Blissfield, were she was a member. She and Duke were blessed to spend over 25 winters together in Sebring, Fla. They made many memories together in their 46 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on Sept. 27, 2019.
Survivors include her daughter, Sally (David) Fritz of Blissfield; her brothers, Jim (Kay) Crunkilton of Deerfield and Curtis (Sharon) Crunkilton of Tecumseh; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Rosie and Larry Truckor of Metamora, Ohio; grandchildren, Steven Burgermeister, Deatra (Nick) Nieman and Heather (Ryan) Walentowski, all of Blissfield; stepgrandson, Kyle (Nicole) Cheney of Blissfield; six great-grandchildren, Kenley and Braxton Burgermeister, Grace and Wyatt Nieman, and Landen and Brayden Walentowski; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Johathan and Hannah Cheney; daughter-in-law, Jeanne Burgermeister of Blissfield; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, Duke, Carol was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Norma Jean and Mary Marie; and son, Mark Burgermeister.
Funeral services for Carol will be Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel, Blissfield, with the Rev. Jeffery Poll as Celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery in Blissfield. Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, from 3 to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at the Tagsold Chapel.
Following the governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of 5 years old or those who cannot medically tolerate.
Memorial contributions in Carol's memory are suggested to Careline Health Group. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.