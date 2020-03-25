|
ADRIAN - Carol Anne (Stevens) Eaton, 71, of Adrian, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Hospice Home in Adrian.
She was born Feb. 21, 1949. She was preceded in death by her son Joseph A. Stevens in 2004, her father Clyde Stevens, her mother Anne (Normandin) Hanselman and stepfather Bessie Hanselman.
Carol lived in Sturgis prior to moving to Adrian in 1978. She will be remembered for her outgoing personality and kind, caring spirit. She was well known for her sharp wit. The word "fun" was often used by her family and friends to describe Carol. She had a dry, sarcastic, and often self-deprecating sense of humor. She also had talent for writing and art.
She is survived by her special friend of 42 years, Beth Pawson; her son Scott (Colisa) Boals, Fremont Ind.; her siblings, Dan (Patti) Blaskie, Inver Grove Heights Minn., Jeanette Kehoe, Joseph (Beth) Stevens, both of Sturgis, and Kathleen Combs, St Louis Mo.; three nieces and one nephew; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
No visitations or funeral services have been scheduled. There will be a Celebration of Life service held for Carol at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee where she was lovingly cared for in the final stage of her life.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020