ADRIAN - Carol B. Miller, age 70, of Adrian, went to be with the lord on Feb. 18, 2020.
She was born on June 21, 1949 in Adrian to Wesley and Ethel Miller. She graduated from Deerfield High School in 1967. She went to work for many years in the food services industry, including 16 years in the cafeteria at General Motors in Adrian and six years in production at the same plant for Delphi until she was no longer able to work due to health issues. In her free time she enjoyed spending time with family and her dog, Daisy. She loved collecting owls, pugs and and clown knick knacks.
She is survived by her three children; Chris (Christal) McGowan, Michelle (Mike) Ford and Jamie (Joe) Cassell; grandchildren Heather, Monique, Xander McGowan, Zach (Laura) Bradley Gilbert, Sydney and Logan Ford, Sebastian and Brittanie Cassell; great-grandchildren James, Arabella, Joshua, Benjamin, Callie and Izabella and many step-grand-children.
She has one brother Robert (Connie) Miller; nieces and nephews Andrea (James) Riee, Robert Miller, Cindy Hoag, Greg (Kim) Pratt, Mike (Amanda) Pratt, Tim Pratt, Mark Hosler, Eric (Rebecca) Parsons and many great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Wesley and Ethel (Knoblauch) Miller; brother Rick Miller; sister Sue Pratt and her beloved dog Winston.
Burials of cremains will be in Ridgeway Cemetery on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. with a memorial dinner following at the Jesus Lord Ministries in Adrian, 3000 Beecher St.
