MORENCI - Carol J. Stidham, age 80, of Morenci passed away peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her family, early Friday, June 26, 2020.
She was born in Lyons, OH, on July 20, 1939, to Robert and Flossie (Schwen) Russell.
Carol is survived by her daughters, Patricia Brown, Pamela (Patrick) Clifford, Paula (Kenneth) Younkin, Peggy Decker (Roland Parrill) and Penny (Jeff) Chittenden; 16 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and her former husband and the father of her children, Bill Brown.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Beverly Barden, Delite Gillen and Joyce Blair; brothers, Raymond Patterson and James Russell; former husband, Ken Stidham and former son-in-law, Jeff Johnston.
Private funeral services for Carol will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Morenci. The Rev. Darren Lemmon will officiate. Interment will be in in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will also be held on Monday, from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Those wishing a memorial donation in Carol's memory are asked to consider Hospice of Hillsdale or a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolence to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.
The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Morenci is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.