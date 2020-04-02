|
ADRIAN - Carol Jean Hashley, age 78, of Adrian passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Oasis of Adrian.
Carol was born Nov. 16, 1941, to Adam F. and Mary "Inez" (Brandeberry) Lewis. There was much excitement growing up with eight sisters and one brother. Carol graduated from North Adams High School. On June 27, 1964, she married Thomas Hashley, and they celebrated 35 years together before his passing in 1999.
Carol had an eye for finding treasures at local flea markets and antique stores. She was talented in knitting and crocheting, making wonderful gifts for her family and friends. A natural caregiver, Carol would often help her neighbors and extended family members whenever the need arose. One of Carol's greatest joys was being known as "Grandma Carol" to her great-great-nieces and nephews, Nathan, Joshua, Colton and Abigail. Carol was a member of Holy Family Parish, St. Joseph Campus, in Adrian.
She is survived by her sisters, Doris Brink of Wauseon, Ohio, and Margaret (Keith) Lentz of Middleburg, Fla., many wonderful nieces and nephews, and loving great-nieces and -nephews. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom; and siblings, Earl, Julia, Dorothy, Ella Elnora, Violet, Esther and Edna.
All services are private at this time as a family celebration will be held later in the summer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice of charity.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020