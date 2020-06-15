Carol Jean Petee
1933 - 2020
ADRIAN - Carol Jean Petee, age 87, of Adrian passed away on June 12, 2020, at her home.

She was born on April 26, 1933, in Tecumseh to Vivian and Martha (Redfield) Pawson.

She was the salutatorian of her high school graduating class. On Jan. 12, 1952, in Tipton, Carol married Morgan O. Petee Jr., and he preceded her in death.

Carol enjoyed playing cards and games, watching basketball on TV, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Carol is survived by two sons, Jeff (Phyllis) and Morgan III (Sandie) Petee, all of Adrian; two daughters, Linda Craft of Tavares, Fla., and Connie (Randy) Parker of Onsted; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Morgan, she was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Jo Steele.

Per Carol's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will not be any services at this time.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
