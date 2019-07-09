|
|
NAPOLEON, Ohio - Carol went to be with Mom and Dad.
She was born Sept. 22, 1959, in Tecumseh, Mich., the daughter of Arthur Henry Voss and Ruth Elinor Brainard, and passed away July 7, 2019, in Napoleon, Ohio.
Those who Carol leaves to miss her are two sisters, Barb (her favorite) and LeAnne (Bryon); three brothers, Jim, Ron (Vickie) and Henry (Ellen). She also leaves nieces, Delana (Radu), Candy (Lee), LeeAnn, Alicia and Jennell (John); nephews, Elmer (Caroline), James (Lisa), Henry, Ben, Gab (Melissa), David and Joseph; great-nieces, Regina, Lacey (Sapo), Mandy, Destiny, Mary and Ruth; great-nephews, Joshua, Jeremiah, Justin, Tyler, Elmer and James.
Carol loved joke telling, Wendy's Frostys, and just plain loved visits from her loved ones. She was the sweetest person.
"There is a hole in my heart where she once dwelled." - Barb.
Thank you to the staff at Northcrest Nursing Home for the care and love that they gave her.
There will be a graveside service at a later date. Those wishing a memorial contribution in Carol's memory are asked to consider Northcrest Nursing Home on Napoleon. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, Ohio, is honored with Carol's care and arrangements.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 9 to July 10, 2019