ADRIAN - Carol Louise Everts, age 86, of Adrian, passed away on Nov. 25, 2019, at her home.
She was born on May 25, 1933, in Wauseon, Ohio to Benjamin and Helen (Brown) Ruffer. On June 13, 1954, in Adrian, she married Ronald Earl Everts and he preceded her in death in 2003. Carol received her bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University and was a teacher at Adrian High School. She was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church where she played the organ and was in the Handbell Choir. Carol volunteered her time at Bixby Hospital, was a member of the Jazz Alive Group in Asheville, N.C., a newspaper reporter for the Gainesville Sun in Gainesville, Fla.,and enjoyed reading.
Carol is survived by two sons, Jerald (Debra) Everts of Lambertville and Jeffrey (Rachelle) Everts of Satellite Beach, Fla.; a sister, Doris Hurlburt of Thermopolis, Wyo. and three grandchildren, Cory (Micki) Wagner, Richard Rabinowitz and Sean Everts. In addition to her husband, Ronald, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Brian Everts; a brother, Donald Ruffer; and a grandson, Trevor Everts.
A memorial service for Carol will be held on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Brian Keller officiating.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the . Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Nov. 27, 2019