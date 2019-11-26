Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Everts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Louise Everts


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Louise Everts Obituary
ADRIAN - Carol Louise Everts, age 86, of Adrian, passed away on Nov. 25, 2019, at her home.

She was born on May 25, 1933, in Wauseon, Ohio to Benjamin and Helen (Brown) Ruffer. On June 13, 1954, in Adrian, she married Ronald Earl Everts and he preceded her in death in 2003. Carol received her bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University and was a teacher at Adrian High School. She was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church where she played the organ and was in the Handbell Choir. Carol volunteered her time at Bixby Hospital, was a member of the Jazz Alive Group in Asheville, N.C., a newspaper reporter for the Gainesville Sun in Gainesville, Fla.,and enjoyed reading.

Carol is survived by two sons, Jerald (Debra) Everts of Lambertville and Jeffrey (Rachelle) Everts of Satellite Beach, Fla.; a sister, Doris Hurlburt of Thermopolis, Wyo. and three grandchildren, Cory (Micki) Wagner, Richard Rabinowitz and Sean Everts. In addition to her husband, Ronald, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Brian Everts; a brother, Donald Ruffer; and a grandson, Trevor Everts.

A memorial service for Carol will be held on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Brian Keller officiating.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the . Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -