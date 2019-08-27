|
ADRIAN - Sister Carol Louise Hiller, OP, formerly known as Elizabeth June Hiller, died on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian.
She was 97 years of age and was in the 77th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation. Sister Carol Louise was born in Detroit to Ludwig and Caroline (Franz) Hiller. She graduated from Southeastern High School in Detroit, received a Bachelor of Philosophy degree in English from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian, a Master of Arts degree in English from De Paul University in Chicago and a Master of Library Science degree from University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Sister ministered for 17 years in elementary and secondary education, 21 years as a school librarian, and six years as school secretary in Chicago, Oak Lawn and Joliet, Ill.; Cheektowaga, N.Y.; Iron River, Mich.; West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Las Vegas, Nev.; Fairbanks, AK.; and Hayward, Calif. This includes four years as librarian at Aquinas High School in Chicago, an Adrian Dominican institution. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in 2004.
Sister Carol Louise was preceded in death by her parents. Sister is survived by loving cousins and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Rite of Committal (burial) for Sister Carol Louise was held on Monday. A Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in St. Catherine's Chapel. The Ritual of Remembering will be held 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in the Rose Room at the Dominican Life Center.
Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Mich., 49221. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019