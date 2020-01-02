|
ADRIAN - Carol Nichols of Adrian, age 88, passed away on Dec. 27, 2019.
Carol is survived by her husband of 58 years, Lester Nichols of Adrian, and daughter, Dr. Tracy Nichols, and son-in-law, Randy O'Connor, of Fort Collins, Colo.
Carol graduated from Adrian High School in 1949 and spent her life in her hometown. She worked in the office at Stubnitz-Green and at American Chain and Cable. She was a loving wife and mother and will be missed.
To honor Carol's wishes, no funeral or memorial services will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the in Carol's memory.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020