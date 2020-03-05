|
TECUMSEH - Carol Pauline Anderson, age 74, of Tecumseh, passed away on March 3, 2020, at her home under the loving care of her family.
She was born a farmer's daughter on March 1, 1946, in Hudson, to William and Mary (Zimmerman) Fritz. On July 29, 1966, in Clayton, Carol married James Anderson and he survives. Carol enjoyed spending her time crafting ceramics, doing puzzles, playing card games such as bridge and bowling. She especially enjoyed admiring and caretaking of her butterfly and hummingbird garden.
In addition to her husband, Jim, she is survived by her sons, Sean (Faith Wheaton) Anderson of Midway, Ga., and Chad (Amy Doss) Anderson of Adrian; seven grandchildren, Ezra, Evelyn, Elias, Jessie, Morgan, Joshua and Emily; a nephew, John Fritz; two nieces, Wendy Berns and Kathie Ewing; and a sister-in-law, Janet Fritz Yeider. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother Frederick (Janet) Fritz; a sister, Anna May Fritz; two special uncles, Carl and Paul Fritz; a special aunt, Bessie Hull; a niece, Becky Ballmer; and numerous other aunts and uncles.
Visitation for Carol will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. with a visitation beginning 10 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh with the Rev. Jimmy Doss officiating. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery, Tecumseh.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to . Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh. Carol's family would like to express a special thank you to St. Joe's oncology, the Ohioans, Grace Home Hospice, and her lifelong friend, Karen Coopshaw.
