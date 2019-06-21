|
|
CARSON CITY - Carol Sue Fitzpatrick, age 75, of Carson City passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Spectrum RNC in Greenville.
Carol was born July 19, 1943, in Matherton, the daughter of Clayton and Phyllis (Osborn) Campbell. She married John Fitzpatrick on April 15, 1967. Carol was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and a life member of the Hubbardston American Legion Auxiliary. She was truly a farmer's wife and also worked as a cashier at the Hubbardston Market and as a teacher's aide at Hubbardston Elementary. Carol enjoyed ceramics, bowling and was an avid sports fan, especially cheering for the Tigers and Lions.
She is survived by her husband, John; children Kim (Jim) Brown, Tim (Dixie) Fitzpatrick; grandchildren, Blaine, Collin and Jenna Brown; stepgrandchildren, Angela (Corey) White, Melissa (Jeremy) Villegas; stepgreat-grandchildren, Gage Lolley, Morgan Lolley, Tyler Villegas, Branden Villegas; siblings, Douglas (Pat) Campbell, Tim Campbell, Becky (Tim) Iiams; and many nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Clayton Campbell Jr.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Hubbardston with Fr. Lou Anderson celebrating. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, with a rosary and American Legion Auxiliary walk through at 7:30 p.m., at the Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City. Visitation will also take place Sunday, from 1 p.m. until time of Mass at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hubbardston American Legion Auxiliary or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. To view Carol's obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 21 to June 22, 2019