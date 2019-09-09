|
BLISSFIELD - Caroline Frautschi, 92, of Blissfield passed away and went into the loving presence of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Caroline was born at home in Temperance, Mich., on Sept. 29, 1926, to Claire and John Whitman. On Sept. 4, 1947, she married Robert D. Frautschi at the Temperance Baptist Church. They were married for 63 wonderful years until Robert's death in November 2010.
Caroline was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She lived a dedicated life in service to the Lord in many ways. Receiving a bachelor's degree in home economics at the University of Toledo as well as being a hard working farmer's wife, she spent many enjoyable hours canning, sewing and quilting for her family.
Survivors include her children, David (Sally) Frautschi and Robin (Rick) Hibdon, and grandchildren, Andrew (Paula) Frautschi, Samuel Frautschi, Hannah (Anthony) Samsa and Micah (Elise) Hibdon.
Funeral services for Caroline will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel in Blissfield, with the Rev. Stephen Boley officiating. Burial will follow at Ogden Township (Zion Cemetery) Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairfield Baptist Church. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.WagleyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019