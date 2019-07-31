|
CLEVELAND, Tenn. - Caroline Moore Hawkins, age 80, passed away on Dec. 7, 2018, at Cleveland Hospital in Cleveland, Tenn.
She was born Sept. 14, 1938, in Hudson, Mich., the daughter of Kenneth and Cecial (Byers) Moore. Caroline met the love of her life at the age of 15 and married David Lloyd on Feb. 23,1956. They were married 60 years when David preceded her in death, Dec. 14, 2016.
David and Caroline moved to Auburndale, Fla., in 1989, where they owned and operated a lawn care business for 26 years. They enjoyed working together and making lawns around Auburndale flourish with flowers, trees and perfectly groomed grass. Caroline moved to Cleveland, Tenn., in February 2018 to live with her daughter Brenda. Caroline enjoyed flower arranging, gardening and puzzles.
Caroline will be missed and lovingly remembered by her four children, Mary Jo Pocrnich (Michael) of Ann Arbor, Brenda Wotring of Cleveland, Tenn.; David (Cherie) of Clayton and Daniel of Clayton; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Kenneth George Moore and Gerald David (Michelle) Moore; three sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life for Caroline will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci. She will be laid to rest next to her husband David.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019