ADRIAN - Carolyn Jean Pickford, age 78, of Adrian died May 24, 2019, at Michigan Medicine.
She was born Oct. 21, 1940, in Hamilton, Ala. to Clarence C. and Martha (Cox) Smith. On Dec. 30, 1966, she married Ora Pickford in Adrian, and he survives. Carolyn enjoyed painting and gardening. She was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Robert E. Pickford of Adrian, Jeffery A. (Kim) Pickford of Louisville, Ky., and Kenneth M. Pickford of Adrian; a sister, Nancy (Chuck) Bond of Adrian; two step-grandchildren, Chance Jones and Tori Jones; two step-great-grandchildren, Lakeland Jones and Kinsley Bowles; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister at birth.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with Pastor Jack Blaker officiating. Burial will be in Lenawee County Memorial Gardens, Tecumseh. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for future designation. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 26 to May 28, 2019