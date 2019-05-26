Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Pickford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Jean Pickford


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolyn Jean Pickford Obituary
ADRIAN - Carolyn Jean Pickford, age 78, of Adrian died May 24, 2019, at Michigan Medicine.

She was born Oct. 21, 1940, in Hamilton, Ala. to Clarence C. and Martha (Cox) Smith. On Dec. 30, 1966, she married Ora Pickford in Adrian, and he survives. Carolyn enjoyed painting and gardening. She was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Robert E. Pickford of Adrian, Jeffery A. (Kim) Pickford of Louisville, Ky., and Kenneth M. Pickford of Adrian; a sister, Nancy (Chuck) Bond of Adrian; two step-grandchildren, Chance Jones and Tori Jones; two step-great-grandchildren, Lakeland Jones and Kinsley Bowles; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister at birth.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with Pastor Jack Blaker officiating. Burial will be in Lenawee County Memorial Gardens, Tecumseh. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family for future designation. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 26 to May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now