Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Anderson-Marry Funeral Home
Adrian, MI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson-Marry Funeral Home
Adrian, MI
Carolyn Rae Neff


1945 - 2019
Carolyn Rae Neff Obituary
ONSTED - Carolyn Rae Neff, age 74, of Onsted died on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Arbors of Oregon in Oregon, Ohio.

Body type RR: She was born May 28, 1945, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Walter and Florence (James) Neff. She was a member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church.

Carolyn is survived by her sister, Marilyn (Dave) Williams of Garrett, Ind. She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Dorothy Neff; and sisters, Joyce Ward and Sandra Stefan.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with the Rev. Diana Walworth officiating. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens in Tecumseh.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralhomeadriantecumseh.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
