Carter Elizabeth Asbury, 34, born in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Jan 1, 1986, left us too soon on June 21, 2020, in Phoenix.



All who knew Carter knew her love of dance. She didn't walk into a room, she literally danced in. She loved being outdoors, whether it was golfing with her Dad, hiking, biking or snow skiing with her family. She was a bright light that will forever be missed.



Carter is survived by her parents, Craig and Bonnie Asbury; her sister, Kelsey Asbury (Vincent Giancana); her niece, Scout Giancana; Grandma and Papa Ollett; many favorite aunties, uncles and cousins; and her beloved extra large cat, Sprite.



She was preceded in death by her Grandma and Grandpa Asbury.



A memorial is being planned for a later date.



The family will be setting up a scholarship fund in Carter's memory for Encore Dance Studio. Donations can be mailed to Encore Dance Studio P.O. Box 337, Adrian, MI 49221.

