|
|
CREVE COEUR, Mo. - Catherine L. Bussing age 89 and formerly of Adrian, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Delmar Gardens in Creve Coeur, Mo.
She was born May 8, 1930, in Adrian to Linnie and Bessie (McKimmey) Kidd. In 1948, Catherine graduated from Adrian High School with her high school sweetheart. On June 19, 1949, she married that sweetheart, Howard Bussing in Adrian and they shared the next 60 years together until his death in 2009.
Catherine worked for Adrian Public Schools, retiring from Springbrook Middle School in 1993. She was a faithful member of the Adrian First Presbyterian Church. For many years Catherine volunteered at Bixby Medical Center with their auxiliary.
Surviving are her two daughters, Pamela Bussing of St. Louis, Mo., and Lori (Bobby) Randolph of Morenci, grandchildren, Carrie Knox and Ainsley Partridge; and great-grandchildren Ziggy and Zia.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers Robert and Edward Kidd, and her sister Ila Ricker.
Memorial services will take place at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Wagley Funeral Home in Adrian with the Rev. Larry Betz officiating. Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 1 p.m. until the service.
Memorial contributions in memory of Catherine are suggested to . Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019