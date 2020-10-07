1/1
Catherine Marie (Schoen) Aldrich
1955 - 2020
LAMBERTVILLE - Catherine Marie (Schoen) Aldrich, 65, of Lambertville fought her cancer valiantly, but ultimately went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 29, 2020.

We grieve our loss, but find peace knowing Jesus wrapped His arms around her, dried the last of her tears and ended her pain and suffering.

Cathy loved and enjoyed many things; God, family, nature, music, laughter, her gardens and the University of Michigan athletics. She walked the trails of Wildwood Park and when she was well, she proudly wore the yellow jacket as a member of the Volunteer Trail Patrol.

She loved working in her garden, sitting on her deck listening to the birds sing and watching her grandkids and dogs play.

Music was another love. Many of us will remember her singing along, off key and not always the correct lyrics. These endearing slip-ups in lyrics and conversations became affectionately known as "Cathyisms." Cathy would share a recent gaffe and we would laugh with her until the tears rolled. She always appreciated a good laugh.

Cathy and her husband, Tim, donned the maize and blue attire and attended many games at the Big House. She read and studied the Bible, sharing verses and openly sharing her faith. She especially loved the Psalms and the faith and love David had for God.

Cathy graduated from St. Ursula Academy in 1973. She earned a degree as a Physical Therapy Assistant from Owens Community College and most recently worked for Kingston of Sylvania.

Cathy is survived by her husband, Tim; her children, Amy (Lee) Snyder, Connie (Bryan) Bates, Dan (Amanda) Borgelt; step daughters, Brieanne (Corey) Arno, and Whitney (Scott) Watson; brothers, Butch (Gayle), Mike (Patti), Ted, Pat (Pam); sisters, Peg (Tim) Gruber, Mary, Judy (Frank) Thomas, Marty (Tim) Grohnke and many nieces and nephews. "Nana" had 15 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Jack Schoen and sister-in-law, Debra Schoen.

Cathy walked her final trail on earth and now walks streets of gold in Heaven. Hail to the victors.

To honor Cathy's love of Michigan athletics, guests are asked to wear Michigan attire and if not a Michigan fan, wear maize and blue. The family will receive guests on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Cedar Creek Church (South Campus) 2150 S. Byrne Rd., Toledo, OH 43614.

A memorial service will be held immediately afterward beginning at 11 a.m. Flowers may be sent to the church or in lieu of flowers, a donation to Wildwood park for a bench honoring Cathy for her love of walking at Wildwood.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Cedar Creek Church (South Campus)
OCT
10
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Cedar Creek Church (South Campus)
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
Memories & Condolences
October 6, 2020
Amy, and family. Praying for you and your family during this time.
We love you and will continune to lift you all up during these trying days ahead.
Diane M Smith
Friend
October 6, 2020
Comfort Planter
a loved one
October 6, 2020
Cathy was such a beautiful and kind hearted woman. I have so many fond memories of her growing up with Amy, Connie and Dan in Ann Arbor. One of my favorites is she’d always would ask me to do her hair. I think she just liked the scalp massage from the brush. :) She was always so grateful for her “hairdo”. Seeing her happy and saying how much she loved it (considering that I was only 9 or 10) made me feel so special...She sure did know how to make someone feel good about themselves. Her laugh and smile would brighten up the room. Oh, sweet Miss Cathy, may you rest in heaven..sending prayers to Tim, Amy, Connie, Dan and the rest of the family.. May your heart be filled with the love and memories .

Love, Heather and Rodney
Heather
October 6, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
a loved one
October 6, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
John Adkins
October 6, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Cathy will be missed. Your in our prayers
Sue Betz
Friend
October 6, 2020
Cathy was filled with beauty ,love, and joy. She left a lasting impression on all she spent time with. We will miss her beautiful smile and all her silly cathyisums❤❤❤❤❤❤
Susie Betz
Friend
October 5, 2020
Cathy you are a true testament of a woman of faith. A wonderful jewel of a friend. Sending prayers for your family.
Cindy spohn
Friend
October 5, 2020
Tim and family,
There are no words to express our sadness at Cathy’s passing. She brought so much humor and faith to all she did. She will be greatly missed.
With Deepest Sympathy
Dale and Robin Evearitt❣❣
Robin Evearitt
Friend
October 5, 2020
My heart is still breaking, but I could not wish you back to the suffering you endured. I believe you are dancing and singing (in tune now) on the golden streets of Heaven. I hope you enjoyed the banquet that awaited your arrival and the open arms of Jesus to welcome you HOME! Those left here on earth will ever be blessed having known you. My love to you always
Kathleen Malosh
Friend
