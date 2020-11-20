ADRIAN - Catherine Rose Pelham, age 83, of Adrian passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Hospice of Lenawee surrounded by her family.
She was born on Nov. 27, 1936, in Jasper to Leo and Rose (Serin) Beaubien. Catherine married Ray Pelham in a double ceremony on Nov. 19, 1955, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson.
Catherine attended North Rome Baptist Church and devoted her life to raising her family, never missing a single event, and living each and every day for her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Ray, she is survived by her children, Jeff (Linda) Pelham of Adrian, Julie (Doug) Wenn of Tecumseh, Craig (Susan) Pelham of Adrian, Kirk (Angela) Pelham of Jackson and Patrick (Amie) Pelham of Brooklyn; grandchildren, Amber Harling, Austin (Tashina) Wenn, Andrew Wenn, Felicia (Josh) Wright, Chelsea Brunger, Maria (Phil) Davis, Isaac Hukill, Katie (Ryan) Keil, Kelli (Eric) Pelham, Kortney Pelham, Landon (Mel) Pelham and Preston (Madi) Pelham; 23 great-grandchildren; brother, Leon Beaubien of Hudson; sister, Marie Libs of Adrian; and two sisters-in-law, Christine Pelham of Clayton and Suzie Underwood of Adrian.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Rita Gallatin and Ethel Garno; one brother, Cal Beaubien; six brothers-in-law, George Libs, Leo Pelham, Edward Underwood, James Patton, Mike Pelham and Robert Garno; and three sisters-in-law, Audrey Beaubien, Cottie Patton and Annie Beaubien.
Visitation for Catherine will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and face coverings will be required.
The funeral service will be private with Fritz Kruse officiating and burial will be in Lenawee County Memorial Gardens, Tecumseh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson Funeral Home, Adrian.