Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
Hudson, MI
Hudson, MI 49247
Chandler J. Gibbs


1933 - 2020
Chandler J. Gibbs Obituary
HUDSON - Chandler J. Gibbs, age 87 years, of Hudson passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Country Living, Drews Place in Hillsdale.

He was born on April 3, 1933, in Blissfield, the son of Leo E. and Mary (Terrell) Gibbs. Chan served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Patricia L. Entrikin on July 24, 1954, in Ransom. She preceded him in death on June 29, 2005.

Chan worked at American Chain and Cable in Adrian for over 30 years. He enjoyed being a machinist, even in retirement as he helped some local shops with some projects. Chan was quiet and enjoyed visits from friends and family and friendly conversation over a cold beer.

Surviving Chan are his two children, David (Macel) Gibbs and Catherine (Robert) Hephner of Hudson; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; two brothers, Carl (Doris) Gibbs of San Antonio and John (Judy) Gibbs of Adrian; and several nieces and nephews.

Chan was preceded in death by his wife, parents, four brothers and three sisters.

Due to COVID-19, private interment at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson has taken place. No public services are planned.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
