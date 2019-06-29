Home

Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Highway
Adrian, MI
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Highway
Adrian, MI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Highway
Adrian, MI
Charleen Sue Machan-Garland


1966 - 2019
Charleen Sue Machan-Garland Obituary
ADRIAN -?Charleen Sue Machan-Garland, age 53, of Adrian passed away June 27, 2019, at home.

She was born June 23, 1966, in Tecumseh, the daughter of Bernard and Patricia (Nagel) Isaacson. On Jan. 31, 1987, she married Mark Machan-Garland; he survives. In addition to her husband, Mark, she is survived by two sons, Adam (Erika) Machan-Garland and Jack Machan-Garland; her mother, Patricia Isaacson; two sisters, Sheri (Stewart) Harman and Joann (Tom) Smith; five brothers, Bernie (Karen) Isaacson, Tom (Jan) Isaacson, Wayne (Georgine) Isaacson, George (Crystal) Isaacson and Kevin (Tonia) Isaacson; father-in-law, Jack Garland; two brothers-in-law, Dave Machan-Garland and Bill Garland; sister-in-law, Marrie Delahaye; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Isaacson; and mother-in-law, Dorothy Garland.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Burial will follow at Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens, Tecumseh. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, and on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 29 to June 30, 2019
