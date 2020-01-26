Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home
415 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-3481
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene Bradenberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene B. Bradenberry


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlene B. Bradenberry Obituary
ADRIAN - Charlene B. Brandeberry, age 87 of Adrian, and formerly of Waldron, died peacefully on Jan. 24, 2020, at the Hospice of Lenawee home in Adrian.

She was born April 7, 1932, to Edward O. and Helen (Gifford) Ackley, in Wright Township, Mich. She graduated from Waldron High School in 1950 and married her high school sweetheart, Doyle Brandeberry on July 3, 1954, in Angola, Ind.

In addition to her husband, Charlene is survived by three children, Sue (Don) Gruber, of Waldron, Patty (Bruce) Trausch of Adrian, and Scott (Cassie) Brandeberry, of West Jordan, Utah, six grandchildren, Kelly Severence, Andrew Gruber, Nicholas Trausch, Christopher Trausch, Rochelle Carter, Cameron Pedersen and four great-granddaughters.

A private burial will taken place in the Waldron Cemetery at a later date. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Lenawee for the outstanding care she received. Memorial donation are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -