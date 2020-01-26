|
ADRIAN - Charlene B. Brandeberry, age 87 of Adrian, and formerly of Waldron, died peacefully on Jan. 24, 2020, at the Hospice of Lenawee home in Adrian.
She was born April 7, 1932, to Edward O. and Helen (Gifford) Ackley, in Wright Township, Mich. She graduated from Waldron High School in 1950 and married her high school sweetheart, Doyle Brandeberry on July 3, 1954, in Angola, Ind.
In addition to her husband, Charlene is survived by three children, Sue (Don) Gruber, of Waldron, Patty (Bruce) Trausch of Adrian, and Scott (Cassie) Brandeberry, of West Jordan, Utah, six grandchildren, Kelly Severence, Andrew Gruber, Nicholas Trausch, Christopher Trausch, Rochelle Carter, Cameron Pedersen and four great-granddaughters.
A private burial will taken place in the Waldron Cemetery at a later date. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Lenawee for the outstanding care she received. Memorial donation are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020