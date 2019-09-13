|
ADRIAN - Sister Charlene Cote, formerly known as Sister Mary Leonette Cote, died Sept. 11, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 83 years of age and in the 61st year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Charlene was born in Chicago, Ill., to Napoleon J. and Harriet (Martineau) Cote. She graduated from Aquinas High School in Chicago and received a Bachelor of Philosophy degree in fine arts from Siena Heights College (University), Adrian, and a Master of Science degree in art education and administration from Florida State University, Tallahassee, Fla.
Sister spent 49 years ministering in elementary and secondary education in Roy, N.M., Winslow, Ariz., Oakland, Calif., and Pompano Beach, St. Petersburg and Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Thirty-one of those years were spent teaching at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, where she continued for another five years as the assistant director of transportation. Sister spent three years serving in ministry to the homebound at Cirrito Home in Plantation, Fla. Sister Charlene moved to the Dominican Life Center, Adrian, in 2011.
Sister Charlene is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Harriet Cote. Sister is survived by her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Rite of Committal (burial) for Sister Charlene will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in the Congregation Cemetery. A 10:30 a.m. Memorial Mass will be on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in St. Catherine's Chapel. The Ritual of Remembering will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in St. Catherine Chapel at the Dominican Life Center. Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
