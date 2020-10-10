ADRIAN – Charlene E. Derr, age 85, of Adrian, Mich., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Westlake Health Campus in Commerce Township, Mich.
She was born in Hudson, Mich., on July 28, 1935, the daughter of Bernard E. and Virginia F. (Baldwin) Masten. She lived most of her life in Lenawee County and was a member of Fairfield Baptist Church. She retired from the Kroger Co. in Adrian in July of 1984 with 30 years of service.
Charlene is survived by one daughter, Wendy (David) Bodenmiller of Milford, Mich.; two stepsons, Larry (Joy) Derr of Adrian and Ricky Derr of Clinton, Tenn.; and four grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lynn Schroeder and Cecily Kane; and brother-in-law, Melvin Kane.
Funeral services for Charlene will be private. Charlene will be laid to rest in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian, next to her husband, Robert.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairfield Baptist Church, 1300 Seneca St., Adrian, MI 49221 or the Alzheimer's Association
Michigan Chapter, 25200 Telegraph Road, Suite 100, Southfield, MI 48033.
Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.