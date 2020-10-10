1/1
Charlene E. Derr
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADRIAN – Charlene E. Derr, age 85, of Adrian, Mich., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Westlake Health Campus in Commerce Township, Mich.

She was born in Hudson, Mich., on July 28, 1935, the daughter of Bernard E. and Virginia F. (Baldwin) Masten. She lived most of her life in Lenawee County and was a member of Fairfield Baptist Church. She retired from the Kroger Co. in Adrian in July of 1984 with 30 years of service.

Charlene is survived by one daughter, Wendy (David) Bodenmiller of Milford, Mich.; two stepsons, Larry (Joy) Derr of Adrian and Ricky Derr of Clinton, Tenn.; and four grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lynn Schroeder and Cecily Kane; and brother-in-law, Melvin Kane.

Funeral services for Charlene will be private. Charlene will be laid to rest in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian, next to her husband, Robert.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairfield Baptist Church, 1300 Seneca St., Adrian, MI 49221 or the Alzheimer's Association Michigan Chapter, 25200 Telegraph Road, Suite 100, Southfield, MI 48033.

Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved