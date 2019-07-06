Home

More Obituaries for Charles Banks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Curtis" Banks


1936 - 2019
Charles "Curtis" Banks Obituary
ADRIAN - Charles "Curtis" Banks, age 83, of Adrian, Mich., passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born Feb. 21, 1936, in Decatur, Ala., a son of the late Homer Curtis and Gracie Lucil (Udder) Banks. On Nov. 25, 2005, in Indiana, he married Jane Kaye Handley, and they shared 13 years together. Curtis worked as a truck driver with Tecumseh Products for 25 years until he retired in 1995 and then worked at Magic Fountain Car Wash in Adrian. He loved old cars, shooting trap, golfing, playing cards, bowling, hunting and fishing.

Along with his wife, Jane, he is survived by a daughter, Kym (Jeff) Geigler of Britton, Mich.; two grandchildren, Kyle (Amy) Geigler of Adrian and Kory (Amy) Geigler of Britton; four great-grandchildren, Kingsley and Averie Geigler of Adrian and Sydney and Chloie of Britton; three stepchildren; seven stepgrandchildren; and seven stepgreat-grandchildren. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Brenda Ramey and Barb Kjos.

A memorial service for Curtis will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 6 to July 7, 2019
