HUDSON - Charles D. Mansfield, age 70, of Hudson passed away on March 28, 2020, at Michigan Medicine.
He was born on Oct. 10, 1949, in Adrian to Frances and Carol (Briggs) Mansfield. On Aug. 12, 1972, in East Detroit, he married Audrey Caughell, and she survives. Chuck owned and operated the Posy Shop in Hudson for over 40 years, prior to selling it to Mary Beth Cottington, but refused to retire. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson, Michigan Floral Association, Lions Club, Sons of the American Legion, Adrian Elks No. 43, Adrian Kiwanis and the Knights of Columbus Council No. 3221. Charles thoroughly enjoyed being outside, whether it was fishing, morel hunting, or gardening at his home. He also enjoyed traveling with his family.
In addition to his wife, Audrey, he is survived by his four children, Stuart (Cassandra) Mansfield of Hudson, Joel Mansfield of Cassopolis, Alec (Emily) Mansfield of Hudson and Patrick Mansfield of Owosso; four grandchildren, Barron, Rowen, Clara and Declan; three brothers, David (Liz) Mansfield of Dewitt, Steven Mansfield of Asheville, N.C., and Bruce (Vicki) Mansfield of Troy; two dogs, Tucker and Luna; and two cats, Nick and Nora. He was preceded in death by his parents.
According to Charles' wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hudson.
Memorial contributions in honor of Charles can be made to C.S. Mott Children's Hospital or to the American Kidney Foundation.
Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020