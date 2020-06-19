TECUMSEH - Charles E. Cox, age 88, of Tecumseh passed away Saturday, June 13.

He was born April 28, 1932 in Hamilton, Ala. On April 10, 1954, he married Carolyn Y. (Westgate) Cox in Angola, Ind.

Charles is survived by his six children, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Charles enjoyed playing golf, Scrabble and being with his family. He will be missed dearly.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store