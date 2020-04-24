|
ADRIAN - Charles "Chuck" Edward Swanson, age 73, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Jacqueline House Assisted Living in Jackson.
Born Sept. 6, 1946, in Adrian, he was the son of Joseph E. Swanson and Edna M. Etter. Chuck graduated from Adrian High School and went on to work at Valley Electric with his father. He later worked at Libbey Owens Ford in Clinton, where they produced windshields.
Chuck was a dedicated Detroit Tigers fan who enjoyed watching the games on TV, cheering them on through the good and "not so good" seasons. Chuck was a regular at China Buffet and Asian Buffet, where he was often greeted by staff as "here comes trouble."
Charles is survived by his loving sister, Joyce LeVeck, of Adrian and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Donald, and Joseph Swanson.
All services are private at this time and burial will take place at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020