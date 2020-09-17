ADRIAN - Charles "Charlie" Eugene Owens, age 84, of Adrian died unexpectedly Tuesday evening, Sept. 15, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 30, 1936, in Kentucky to Albert and Verna (Marshall) Owens. Charlie was the only son in a family with five daughters; as you can guess, life was never boring.
He graduated from Tecumseh High School and went on to attend Adrian College. On June 19, 1959, Charlie married Patricia Jones at Berean Baptist Church in Adrian and they have shared 61 years together.
Charlie retired from Ceradyne, Inc. in Saline. Sports have always been a sense of enjoyment for Charlie, as he played softball until the age of 60. He was a dedicated fan attending basketball games at Adrian College for 64 years and at Siena Heights for 35 years. His wife reports it was not uncommon to find Charlie out four nights a week attending games locally and then cheering on his Wolverines and Detroit Tigers from home.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; children, Douglas Owens and Deborah (Daniel) Newland; grandson, Zane Newland who was the apple of grandpa's eye and his best buddy and sister, Deanna (Richard) Dorner.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents and sisters; Josephine Russ, Madge Hunt, Pauline Wibright and Linda Mathis.
Funeral services for Charlie will be on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian with the Rev. Geoffrey Rose, O.S.F.S. officiating. Burial will follow at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park. Visitation will take place on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, 1 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. The family is encouraging visitors to the funeral home to wear their favorite sporting attire in memory of Charlie.
Following the Governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of five years old or those who cannot medically tolerate. For those unable to be present, a live streaming of the service will be accessible from Charles' tribute wall on www.WagleyFuneralHome.com
, where a link to view the recording will be available for 90 days.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
or to the donor's choice. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.