|
|
NORWAY - Charles H. Shaffer Jr., 76, of Norway passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services in Kingsford.
He was born March 10, 1943, in Ann Arbor, son of the late Charles and Kathryn (Spiegel) Shaffer. He grew up in Ypsilanti during World War II. He graduated from Ypsilanti High School.
He obtained his bachelor's degree in biology from Michigan Tech in 1973. At the age of 32 he enlisted in the U.S. Army. During his 10 years of service he took many classes and entered the field of cytology. He was honorably discharged and found employment working for the government in San Antonio as a cytologist at Lackland Air Force Base until he retired as a GS9 in 2003.
He is survived by his daughter, Gretchen (Jeff) Peters of Kingsford; granddaughter, Catherine Peters; uncle, Donald Shaffer of Blissfield; and numerous cousins.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Maranatha Assembly of God in Kingsford. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. David Wilton officiating. Burial will be in Blissfield Township at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local food bank or animal shelter. Condolences may be expressed to the family of Charles Shaffer Jr. online at www.ernashfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019