Charles H. Spillman Jr.
1924 - 2020
TECUMSEH – Charles H. Spillman Jr., 96, died Thursday, Nov. 26, at Lenawee Medical Care Facility.
He was born March 18, 1924, in Union City to Charles H. and Elizabeth (Salisbury) Spillman. He married Lois Winterstein in November of 1948, and she preceded him in death in February of 1999.
Charles served in the United States Navy during WWII and the Korean conflict. He retired from Tecumseh Products Co. Charles enjoyed flying, pheasant hunting and WWII Navy history. He had been a member of the Tecumseh VFW and the American Legion.
Charles is survived by three sons, Gary (Diane) Spillman of Adrian, David (Cathy) Spillman of Monroe and Bruce Spillman of California; one daughter, Mary Spillman of Saline; and two grandsons, Adam Spillman of White Salmon, Washington and Eric Spillman of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
In addition to his wife, Lois, he was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Betty Jo Burritt and Evelyn Whitcheck; and a brother Joseph in infancy.
Funeral services for Charles will be held privately, and he will be laid to rest next to his wife, Lois, in Brookside Cemetery, Tecumseh.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
1448 Short St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
517-424-1848
