ADRIAN - Charles L. Phillips, age 76, of Adrian passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, as the result of an automobile
accident.
He was born July 29, 1942, in Adrian, the only child of Arnold and Dorothy (Kay) Phillips.
Charlie retired from Adrian Steel with more than 40 years of service. In his younger years Charlie won several trophies for bowling. He also enjoyed fishing, putt putt golf, and playing horse shoes. Charlie will be missed by his friends at Morning Fresh Bakery and also at the Adrian Senior Center where he liked to play pool. He attended Adrian First Church of the Nazarene where he served as a greeter.
He is survived by close cousins, Judy (Sandy Sebring) Phillips of Onsted and Dale Phillips of Cadmus, and Dale's fianceé, Lisa Smalley; Lisa's daughter, Alaina, and her fiancé, Matt Wright; and many extended family members including aunts, uncles and cousins.
Special thanks to his long-time care provider, Shirley Birdsell; his ProMedica Nurse Amy Wager, and Dr. P. Mouli and her staff.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Wagley Funeral Home with Dr. David Fulks officiating. Private burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson. Visitation will also take place Friday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Contributions in memory of Charlie may be made to Adrian First Church of the Nazarene, the Department on Aging, or the donor's . Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019