TECUMSEH - Charles Russell Hyatt, age 83, of Tecumseh passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at ProMedica Bixby Hospital surrounded by his family.
He was born Aug. 22, 1936 in Tecumseh, the son of the late Charles Thomas and Irene May (Packard) Hyatt. On Sept. 12, 1998, at Sand Creek Community Church, he married Sandra Roe and they have shared over 21 years together.
Russ, to his family and friends, lived his entire life in Tecumseh. He graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1954 and worked during high school and after graduation at Eddie's. He went on to work at the Tecumseh Products and later at Faraday in Tecumseh, where he retired in 1999.
Russ was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Tecumseh, serving in many areas and was currently attending Crossroads Community Church in Adrian. He was an avid sports fan and loved coaching little league and was the former chaplain of Tecumseh High School basketball team. Russ loved all U of M sports, NASCAR and professional football. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his children out on the course.
In addition to his wife, Sandy, Russ is survived by two daughters, Carrie Castorena of Tecumseh and Jane (Chuck) Hurley of Adrian; one son, Michael "Mickey" Hyatt of Tecumseh; three step-sons, Mark (Cheryl) Roe of Clayton, Brian (Therese) Roe of Jackson and Eric (Brenda) Roe of Clayton; brother, Richard (Marilyn) Hyatt of Tecumseh; the mother of his children, Betty Hyatt of Tecumseh; six grandchildren, Jeremy (Kate) Castorena, Jarred (Joy) Castorena, Dayna Reiser, Brandon (Rachael) Reiser, Jacob Castorena and Haley Castorena; five step-grandchildren, Andrew (Rachel) Roe, Anthony (Lexie) Roe, Nicholas (Samantha) Roe, Amanda (Josh) Butz and Andrew Rittenhouse; and 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Joe Castorena and a step-grandson, Joshua Roe.
Visitation for Russ will be on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Tecumseh with the Rev. Alan Maki officiating, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery in Tecumseh.
Memorial contributions may be made to Imagine Project at Crossroads Church and Neighbors of Hope. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020