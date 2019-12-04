Home

Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
Charlotte D. Wyatt


1952 - 2019
Charlotte D. Wyatt Obituary
WAUSEON, Ohio - Charlotte D. Wyatt, age 67, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away on Dec. 2, 2019, at Toledo Hospital.

She was born on May 19, 1952, in Adrian to Frank and Goldie (Dillon) Snead. Charlotte loved angels, wolves and owls. She enjoyed reading mystery novels and watching classic television shows. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Charlotte is survived by a son, Michael Hoff; two daughters, Jackie (Matt) Bowen and Heather (Richard) Morris; three brothers, Steve (Barb), Dale (Rene), and Les (Peggy) Snead; four sisters, Twylla Gulley, Pat (Mark) Bonavia, Ruth Albano, and Judy Snead; and two grandchildren, Mikayla and Clayton Bowen. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Dan and Joe Snead; and a sister, Sherry Snead.

A funeral service for Charlotte will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with the Rev. Wes Rowan officiating. Cremation will follow.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
