ADRIAN - Charlotte M. (Evans) Hamilton, age 76, of Adrian passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at ProMedica Provincial House in Adrian under hospice care.
Born Aug. 15, 1942, she was the youngest daughter of Harry and Gladys (Miller) Evans of Adrian.
Charlotte was a graduate of Adrian High School Class of 1960.
Charlotte married her high school sweetheart Thomas "Eddie" Hamilton and had four sons.
Charlotte briefly worked for General Telephone Co., Stauffer Chemical Co. and Tecumseh Fisher Body. Charlotte and Eddie owned and operated the Weston Bar in the late '60s.
Charlotte was handicapped with multiple sclerosis for 50 years but always had a smile and kind words for everyone.
Her pain and suffering is done but her love will not be forgotten by her family.
Charlotte is survived by three sons, John (Leena) Hamilton of North Ridgeville, Ohio, Thomas (Melissa) Hamilton of Monroe and Tim Hamilton of Adrian; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and her two favorite nieces, Karen Densil and Marcia Cryder.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, a brother and her son, Michael Lynn Hamilton.
Cremation has taken place by Purse Funeral Home per Charlotte's request.
Graveside services for the family were held July 2.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 7 to July 8, 2019