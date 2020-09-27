ADRIAN - Charlotte Priscilla Tiede, 80, lifelong resident of Adrian, died early Friday morning, Sept. 25, 2020, at The Oasis of Adrian surrounded by her family, under the care of Hospice of Lenawee.
A funeral service for Charlotte will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Darren Lemmon officiating. Burial will follow at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday at the funeral home prior to the service from 11 a.m. and continue until the time of the service.
Following the governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of 5 years old or those who cannot medically tolerate.
The family suggests that memorial contributions in Charlotte's name be made to Hospice of Lenawee or the Alzheimer's Association
.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com
, where a full obituary may be viewed.