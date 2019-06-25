|
DEERFIELD - Cheryl Duval, age 57, of Deerfield died unexpectedly on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her home.
She was born on Feb. 12, 1962, in Ypsilanti, to Joseph and Joyce (McDaniel) Wier. On June 16, 1989, Cheryl married Douglas Duval in Toledo, Ohio, and he survives.
Doug and Cheryl were self-employed for many years in the car wash and rental property business. Cheryl was a strong believer of giving back to her community and for many years she volunteered for Lenawee United Way where she served on the board. For more than 10 years she was a volunteer for the Lenawee Community Foundation. Cheryl was very instrumental in obtaining the "Splash Pad" for the Deerfield community. In addition to volunteering, Cheryl enjoyed shopping, going gambling, concerts and lunch dates. Her special loves were her grandkids and her grand dogs.
Surviving Cheryl, in addition to her husband, Doug, are two sons, David (Allison) Face of Adrian, Dustin (Suzy) Face of Tempe, Ariz., three stepchildren, Danielle (Rob) Lehman of Tecumseh, Aaron (Amanda) Duval of Blissfield and Amanda Eggleston of Blissfield; and one brother, Greg (Laura) Wier of Milan. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Cameron and Lillian Face; and nine stepgrandchildren, Connor, Kendall and Landon Duval; Alyssa and Colin Eggleston; Ian, Alexa, Ashley and Aurianna Lehman; and her granddogs, Winston, Scally Wags and Baxter. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Shawn Wier.
Funeral services for Cheryl will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home in Blissfield with Caleb DeLoria officiating. Burial will be in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation hours for Cheryl will be from 2 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lenawee Community Foundation-Deerfield Area Fund, at lenaweecf.com in memory of Cheryl for a memorial bench at the splash pad which was her dream for the children of Deerfield. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 25 to June 26, 2019