BLISSFIELD - Cheryl L. Wahl, 61, of Blissfield passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, at her home under the loving care of her family assisted by Hospice of Lenawee.
Cheryl was born March 30, 1958, in Adrian, to Harold and Betty (Davis) Thompson. She graduated from Blissfield High School in 1976. Cheryl worked at University of Michigan as a supervisor in SSC accounting.
Cheryl was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Riga, where she was active in the Ladies Aide, Altar Guild, choir, taught Sunday school, was a 4-H leader and enjoyed cake decorating. She organized the Blissfield "Turn the Towns Teal," an annual event for ovarian cancer awareness. But Cheryl's favorite time was spent loving on and spoiling her grandchildren.
Survivors include her parents, Harold and Betty; her children, Michelle (Jerry) Bates, Lawrence (Melissa) Wahl, Scott (Jenah) Wahl; grandchildren, Delaney, Travis, Hayden, Makenna, Mollee and Matilda; her sisters, Deanna (Mike) Goddyn, Linda Thompson, Karen (Joe) Brown; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life for Cheryl will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Riga, with the Rev. Justin Shrum officiating. Burial will follow at Riga Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 until 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel, in Blissfield. There will also be visitation on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's for education and youth activities, Hospice of Lenawee or the Blissfield Fire Department. Envelopes will be available at the church and the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 16 to July 17, 2019