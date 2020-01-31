|
|
ONSTED - Cheryl Louise Giroux, age 75 of Onsted, died on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Victorian Manor Assisted Living in Clark Lake, Mich.
She was born Jan. 7, 1945, in Adrian, to Walter and Treva (Ladd) Lerch. She was married to Ron Giroux on Nov. 4, 1967, in Adrian, and he preceded her in death on June 24, 1983. Cheryl had been employed by the State of Michigan for 22 years. She enjoyed playing cards with friends, cooking, baking and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the St. Joseph Shrine.
Cheryl is survived by a son, Brian (Billie) Giroux of Onsted; a grandson, Brody Giroux; and three brothers, Doug Lerch of Onsted, Ken (Cheryl) Lerch of Adrian, and Tom (Nancy) Lerch of Onsted.
In addition to her husband, Ron, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Steven Giroux; and a granddaughter, Birklee Giroux.
The Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the St. Joseph Shrine in Brooklyn, Mich. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Shrine Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Visitation will also be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the St. Joseph Shrine.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Brian Giroux, for the Trust of Brody Giroux, her grandson. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020