ONSTED - Chris Allen Tenney, age 53, of Onsted, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Chris was born in Warren, Ohio, on Feb. 13, 1967. During his high school days he achieved Eagle Scout through the Boys Scouts of America. He graduated from Geneva High School in Geneva, Ohio, in 1985 and moved to Columbus, Ohio, to attend the Ohio State University. He graduated with a photography degree in 1990.
His career with Specialized Imaging allowed him to travel the world with colleagues he admired. On most Saturdays, he could be found at the latest auction searching for treasures among junk. He had the ability to make friends wherever he went and would help anyone in need.
We will miss his unique sense of humor, quick wit and his constant teasing. He always found a unique song for us to listen to. If you were to know him, you were to love him.
Chris is survived by his wife of 25 years, Judith (Mead) Tenney, son, Quinten Tenney; daughter Madeline Tenney; parents, Christy and Carolyn (Hall) Tenney, sisters Cheri (Jerry) Caster and Carla (Daniel) Noyes; brother-in-law, Matthew (Kim) Mead and sister-in-law, Carol (Eric) Sterbenz; nieces, Meghan Mead, Kailyn Caster, Eleanor and Edith Noyes and nephews, Alex Mead and Colin Caster. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Paul and Della Tenney and his maternal grandparents, Neil and Eleanor Hall.
His biggest love was his family and he will forever be missed.
Visitation for Chris Tenney will be Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home, 122 N. Steer Street, Addison MI 49220.
