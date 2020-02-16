|
ADRIAN - Christine "Chris" Marie Hodgins, age 66, of Adrian passed away on Feb. 10, 2020, at her home.
Chris was born July 31, 1953, to Charles Jr. and Esther (Hall) Swan in Mount Pleasant. She later married William "Bill" Hodgins in Mount Pleasant on Aug. 28, 1978. For 23 years Chris worked for the Provincial House as a certified nursing assistant, retiring in 2008.
In addition to her husband, Bill, Chris is survived by her three children, Donald (Deanna) Hodgins of Clayton, Leann (John) Bussing of Adrian and Nancy (Chris) Gilboe of Waterford; 10 grandchildren, Kasie, Zachariah, James, Amanda, Jacob, Alyssa, Mishawna, Autumn, Daniel and Christopher; 11 great-grandchildren; and nine siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two half-sisters.
Visitation for Chris will be held Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, 3050 W. Beecher, Adrian. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Ron Sparks officiating; cremation will follow.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Contributions to help toward the funeral arrangements may be donated to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home or to the family. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
