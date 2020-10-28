1/
Christine S. Pryor
1958 - 2020
ADRIAN - Christine S. Pryor, 62, of Adrian passed away peacefully Oct. 24, 2020, at the Hospice of Lenawee Home.

She was born Sept. 22, 1958, in Adrian to Ronald and Marguerite (Smith) Pryor and graduated from the Porter Education Center. Christine delighted in going on car rides and outings with her sister.

She is survived by her sister and caregiver, Kathy Pryor of Adrian; nephew Roger Pryor Jr. and niece Amber Pryor.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Roger and nephews Joshua, Darrick and Jason.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the Wagley Funeral Home with the Rev. Roger Pryor, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held Friday from 11 a.m. until the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee.

Following the Governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of five years old or those who cannot medically tolerate.

Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Wagley Funeral Home
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
