|
|
ADRIAN - Christopher S. Casper, age 60, of Adrian passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the Hospice of Lenawee Home with his family by his side.
He was born on June 18, 1959, to Aloysius and Susan (Damon) Casper. On Dec. 15, 1979, Chris married Kristine Palmer, and they have enjoyed over 39 years together.
Chris is survived by his wife, Kristine; sons, Joshua (Joy) Casper and Garrett Casper; grandchildren, Bowen, Jaxson and Leighton Casper; siblings, Mark (Juna) Casper, Sandi (John) Meeker and Tony (Deb) Casper. He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Presley Casper.
At Chris' request there will be no public visitation or service at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian. Memories and online condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019