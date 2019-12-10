Home

Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc Dunn Chapel
211 N Main St
Onsted, MI 49265
(517) 467-2157
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc Dunn Chapel
211 N Main St
Onsted, MI 49265
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc Dunn Chapel
211 N Main St
Onsted, MI 49265
Clara A Marks


1931 - 2019
Clara A Marks Obituary
ONSTED - Clara A. Marks, age 88 years, of Onsted passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Provincial House in Adrian.

She was born on Nov. 10, 1931, in Hudson, the daughter of George and Mary M. (Byers) Green. Clara graduated from Cement City High School in 1949. She married Darrell E. Marks on Feb. 10, 1952, in Onsted. He preceded her in death on March 15, 2009. Clara worked for several years at Onsted schools as a cook and sold Avon. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, doing word searches, and was an incredible cook and baker. Clara was a former member of Springville United Methodist Church and Gateway Community Church.

Surviving Clara are her children, Patricia Gibson of Manistee, Michael (Kathy) Marks of Glendale, Ariz., and Paul (Bonnie) Marks of Onsted; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; foster children, Robert Cooper and Jeannette; brothers, Don and Harold; and sister, Alverta.

Funeral services for Clara will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Dunn Chapel, Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted, with the Rev. Tom McMichael officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Shade Cemetery in Onsted. Visitation will be on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Dec. 11, 2019
