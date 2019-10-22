|
Clare L. Root, 91 of Morenci, died late Monday evening, Oct. 21, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Medina Township on July 1, 1928, the son of the late Miles J. and Bessie B. (Ingall) Root. A graduate of Morenci High School in 1946, he went on to serve in the United States Army and earn an Associate degree from Michigan State College. On Oct. 18, 1955, he married Norma Jean Collar in Hudson, and she survives.
Clare was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of the Farm Bureau and the past president of both the local Farm Bureau Oil and the local Michigan Artificial Breeder's Cooperative and a long-time sexton of Lime Creek East Cemetery. In his spare time, he enjoyed genealogy, C.B. radio, and computers. In his younger years, he was a 4H advisor for sheep and the later years, he wintered in the Lakeland area of Florida.
In addition to his wife, Clare is survived by son, Michael Root (Mary Jo Mosiwiak) of Morenci; daughter, Pamela Root (John Toth) of Allentown, Pa.; daughter-in-law, Christine Root of Montpelier, Ohio; son-in-law, Jan Brill of Raleigh, N.C.; grandchildren, Chad (Eve) Root of Hudson, Jason (Jennifer) Root of Morenci, Miles, Joyce, and Jenny Brill all of Raleigh, N.C.; and great-grandchildren, Dodge, Brantley, Dixon, Blake, and Lillian.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Patricia Ann Brill in 1999.
A funeral service for Clare will be held Friday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m. at Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci with the Rev. Donna Galloway of Morenci Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Lime Creek East Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions in honor of Clare can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or Elara Hospice. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers and Elara Hospice for the care Clare received. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Oct. 23, 2019