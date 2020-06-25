ONSTED - Clarence Lacny passed away on June 24, 2020, after a long battle with a rare liver disease. He was born April 5, 1931, in Chicago.
After serving with the 108th Field Artillery Battalion of the U.S. Army in the Korean War, he returned to education. He was lifelong educator which included school counseling, teaching and coaching multiple sports. He retired as principal of Tecumseh High School after service in similar positions at Albion and Jackson Parkside High School.
He had multiple master's degrees in secondary and physical education. He was a scholarship basketball athlete at Arkansas State University.
He is preceded in his death by his wife Frances Lacny and his daughter Linda Lacny McCrate.
Clarence is survived by two sons, John Lacny and Jim (Kari) Lacny; two daughters, Mary (Mark) Lacny Deming and Susan Lacny; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no funeral service held. Instead, there will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Brookside Cemetery with the Rev. Bob Pienta officiating with military honors under the auspices of the Tecumseh American Legion Post No. 34 and the VFW Post No. 4187.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Clarence Lacny can be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Shrine in Brooklyn.
Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.