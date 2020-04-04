|
ADRIAN - Claries Junior Boozer, age 84, of Adrian died Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Lynwood Manor in Adrian.
He was born April 1, 1935, in Section, Ala., the son of the late Clarence A. and Bertha (Pendergrass) Boozer. On May 18, 1995, at the Unity Church he married Elizabeth Allie Coe and they have shared over 24 years together.
After his retiring he was self-employed as a roofer. He was a member of the Adrian VFW. Claries was a very active member of AA and proudly celebrated 32 years of sobriety. He loved old cars, fishing and doing woodworking, especially making birdhouses.
Besides his wife, Elizabeth, he is survived by his children, Jane Ayers of Adrian, Michael (Lisa) Boozer of Kenosha, Wis., Rick (Amy) Boozer of Adrian and Christina (George) Winters of Adrian; two brothers, Earl Boozer of Adrian and Robbie (Dolores) Boozer of Rockledge, Fla.; one sister, Beth (Roy) Deyo of Midland, Texas; four grandchildren, Gabrielle Boozer, Tanisha Ayers, Jeffrey and Brandon Boozer; and five great-grandchildren, Felicity, Nathaniel, Collin, Jackson and Dallas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Boozer, and many siblings.
In accordance to Claries' wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Lenawee.
Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020